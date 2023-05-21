Kaduna Govt demolishes Shi’ites structures

…We’re been pushed to the wall – Shiites

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Operatives of the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) have allegedly demolished 6 structures across the state capital and environs belonging to followers of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky knows as Shi’ites.

Leaders of the Shi’ites said the six structures were demolished in Kaduna on Sunday morning .

At a press conference in Kaduna on Sunday , they said the structures demolished included schools, hospital and a private residence , among others .

They said Governor Nasir El-Rufai was pushing the Movement to the wall, by demolishing their structures.

In a leaked memo,KASUPDA sought the approval of Governor El-Rufai to carry out pending demolition of structures across the state, including 48 structures belonging to the Zakzaky led Islamic Movement.

However, the agency had in the early hours of Sunday carried out the demolition of six of the Shi’ites structures in Kawo, Rigasa, Tudun Wada and Ungwan Rimi, using security personnel to chase out the occupants of the buildings.

Engr Yunusa Lawal , a Shi’ites leader; said at the press conference that the demolition of their structures worth tens of millions was not only illegal, but vindictive, as the only reason given by the government was that their Movement was banned.

He said that, the Islamic Movement was not served any notice of demolition from Kaduna State Government or any of its agencies.

“We were never served any notice to know the reason for the demolition, so we don’t even know the location of the remaining 42 structures they planned to demolish. The only reason we saw in the leaked memo is that, we are a proscribed movement, but we are saying we are a religious community, we cannot be banned.”

“El-Rufai is pushing us to the wall, we are law abiding citizens, but there is a limit to everything. We cannot fold our arms, we must talk. We are bona fide citizens of Nigeria, even El-Rufai is not a better citizen than us. He’s bastardizing everything, but we will continue to be law abiding citizens.”

“So, we are calling on the government and the people of good conscience to prevail on the government of El-Rufai to stop this thing they have started, because they said 48 structures, now six of our structures are down, we don’t know the 42 others across the state.”

“If care is not taken, that means there will be more bloodshed because some people might react to what the government is doing. Even yesterday, people would have reacted if they knew they (KASUPDA) were coming, because I can sense if people in Rigasa knew yesterday that this thing was going to happen today, we wouldn’t have been having this press conference today, because Kaduna would have been in turmoil.”

“To be frank with you, we have had enough. Enough is enough. Since 2015 to date, there is no month they will not kill at least some of our members either in Kaduna or Abuja and in some other parts of the Country, Kano, Sokoto and all that,” he alleged.