I’ve become 12% poorer as gov in last 4 yrs – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde

…declares assets ahead of second term inauguration

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has disclosed that he is twelve per cent poorer since he became the governor of the state in the last four years.

The governor, who visited the office of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in Ibadan at the weekend, submitted a copy of the end-of-tenure assets declaration form and declared his assets ahead of the beginning of his second term in office.

While speaking with the newsmen, Makinde said that the details of his assets will be made known to the public through his media team soonest.

He said: “Statutorily, you have to declare your assets on the assumption of the office and end of tenure.”

“So, since one tenure is ending at midnight on Sunday, and by law, I have to declare assets before assuming office for the next tenure.”

“In view of this, I came to submit my end-of-tenure assets declaration form

for the first term and declared assets for the beginning of the second tenure.”

“In the last four years, I am 12 percent poorer, because I have not really had the chance to look after my businesses. I have been looking after Oyo State business,” he posited.