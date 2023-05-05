‘In 10 years’ time, you’ll understand what you’ve done’, Balotelli tells Osimhen 

By Efosa Taiwo

Former Italy striker Mario Balotelli has congratulated Victor Osimhen after Napoli clinched the Serie A title on Thursday night for the first time since 1990.

Osimhen scored the decisive goal that saw Napoli win its third Scudetto in their history.

The Super Eagles striker took to his Instagram page to celebrate and was joined by Inter Milan’s 2010 treble winner, Balotelli.

“Trust me, you did something incredible. You still don’t know what you did, trust me,” Balotelli told Osimhen.

“Now you’ve won, you will realize in years, not tomorrow, next year but in ten years you’ll understand what you did. It’s unbelievable, seriously.”

Osimhen replied: “It’s so amazing especially for the fans. I remember when I came here a lot of people sent me messages…I don’t know how to celebrate.”

Balotelli then told him: “ Don’t care how you feel, you are a champion, it’s okay.”

Osimhen, aside from scoring the goal that sealed the title for the Partonopei, is now the highest-scoring African in a single Serie A season with 22 goals.