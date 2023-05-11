I’m governor for all — Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has said that he nursed no grudge against anyone, describing himself as a governor for all Osun residents.

Governor Adeleke, who spoke at the palaces of Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, and Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, after his Supreme Court victory, commended the royal fathers for their staunch support during his struggles.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, obtained by Vanguard on Thursday, Adeleke said he has found a place in his heart to forgive his difficult critics.

“I’m now a governor for all. For those who didn’t vote for me, I have no grudges against them. That’s the beauty of democracy.

“I have forgiven all those that offended me in our quest to serve our people. Even though some went overboard, engaged in an overbearing attitude and were destructive towards the cause we believed in.

“All those have now been left behind.

“The victory God granted us has overwhelmed whatever anybody might have done to me in the past. The goal now is how to move Osun forward.

“They initially said most of the applaudable projects we embarked on when we started our administration was because of the 2023 general election.

“But interestingly, we have never stopped delivering on projects in the state so far.

“I want to assure our royal fathers and the good people of Osun that distraction is over. We will not disappoint you.

“We have the authority and power now, we will use it justly for the progress of this state and welfare of the people,” Adeleke said.

In his remarks, the Ataoja of Osogbo Oba Oyetunji said given the sound footing Governor Adeleke had started his administration on, it has given a clear signal of a departure from the past and a brilliant outcome of what to expect.

On his part, Oba Lawal offered praises to God for the eventual victory of Governor Adeleke and extended the appreciation of Ede people to all Osun and national stakeholders for their strong backing for Governor Adeleke.

The royal father who recalled the tough battle and enormous sacrifice of many loyalists and admirers of the governor said for 12 years he was blacklisted at the state level as a PDP traditional ruler, thanking God for the final outcome and giving all the glory and adoration to God.