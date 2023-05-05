I’ll support education till death — Afe Babalola

Chief Afe Babalola(SAN)

….Says insecurity, hyper-inflation stunting Nigeria’s growth

By Dickson Omobola, LAGOS

FOUNDER of the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, Afe Babalola, yesterday, reiterated his commitment to transforming the education sector in Nigeria.

Babalola disclosed this in a meeting with the Assistant Commandant-General (Training and Manpower Development) of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Mr. David Abi, and his entourage, in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He also said the major problem that Nigeria is currently battling against is indiscipline, noting that insecurity and hyperinflation have stunted the nation’s growth.

His words: “ABUAD was conceived on faith, nurtured in faith and faith never fails. Even though I did not have the opportunity of going beyond primary School because of lack of funds, God has endowed me with something extra: the ability to work hard to achieve desired results.

“It is a notorious fact that our university is barely 13 years old. Its young age notwithstanding, we can boldly say that we have overshot our expectations. Thanks to the cooperation of our committed teachers, our dear parents, our well-behaved students and such stakeholders as the National Universities Commission, NUC, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN, the Council for Legal Education and the Nigerian Society of Engineers among others.

“It was through the collective efforts of all these stakeholders that the university has done so well in those 13 years to the extent that it was able to navigate its way to the top as Number 1 University out of the 221 universities in Nigeria and Number 321 globally according to the 2022 ranking of the highly respected Times Higher Education Impact Rankings.

“For me, hard work and prayer are synonymous. That is why I often tell my students that ‘He prays most who works hardest’. I believe very fervently that if you pray all day without commensurate work, you will die of hunger.”

In his remarks, the NSCDC boss, Mr Abi commended Babalola for being a versatile Nigerian.

He said: “If we have three more of your type in this country, the story will change for the better. If we all work the way you are working, even at your age, there will be no hunger in this country.

“I have come, I have seen and I am convinced. I am born again. I commend you for the projects on the farm. We will protect your farm through our agro-rangers.

Also speaking, ABUAD’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Smaranda Olarinde, said the 13-year-old university has opened its doors to the NSCDC to explore.