I don’t need Nigeria’s commonwealth – Tinubu

…Nigeria’s political, business, religious leaders must exhibit integrity – Osinbajo

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

ABUJA-The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, who would be sworn-in in a few hours, said yesterday he didn’t need the commonwealth of Nigeria to survive but was more concerned about using it to do the right thing.

Tinubu, who spoke at an inter-denominational church service held to mark Nigeria’s 7th consecutive democratic transition in Abuja, was responding to the admonition of the Presiding Archbishop, Dominion Chapel International Churches, Most Rev Jonhpraise Daniel, who called on him to prioritise the harnessing of the energy, creativity and potentials of Nigerian youths in restoring the nation’s prosperity.

The president-elect, who was represented by his wife, Oluremi said, “This is the time for Nigeria to come together to be renewed in our hope again; to hope in Nigeria.

“Nigeria’s wealth is the commonwealth of all. It belongs to everyone. God has blessed my family that we don’t need the wealth of Nigeria to survive but to do the right thing. We need your prayers.

“We’ve been bruised. Our bodies are no longer the same again. But once the spirit of God is in us, we will do the right thing, by the grace of God.

“I pray for this nation. Nigeria will be prosperous and it will grow in leaps and bounds. Nigeria will be the cynosure of all eyes and it will take its place among the comity of nations.”

The Archbishop’s call for youth empowerment and development was made alongside speeches by prominent political leaders, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who also spoke on the need for unity and hope for a better future.

Addressing the congregation, Archbishop Johnpraise Daniel emphasized the importance of addressing the challenges facing Nigerian youths.

He said, “Our incoming President must consider one of the critical factors in restoring our nation to prosperity by harnessing the energy, the creativity, and the potentials of our youths.

“I enjoin our incoming President to re- invigorate the war against corruption in all segments of our national life, in order to accomplish the much desired security, peace and unity which constitute the enabling factors for Nigerians to realize their full potentials for meaningful development of the country.

“Meritocracy and reward system are values that must be given the pride of place in all segments of our national life.

“To those who might have had other political and electoral preferences, which is not unusual and unexpected, may I remind them that election has come and gone and a winner is set to be sworn in. I therefore enjoin every citizen of our great country to put issues relating to elections behind us and come together to support the incoming government to deliver the dividends of democracy, bearing in mind that this country belongs to all of us.”

In his speech, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo spoke on the need for integrity in Nigerian political, business, and religious leaders.

He said, “Every successful nation requires integrity at the level of leadership. And when we say leadership, we’re referring to the political, the business, and the religions and leaders of the society,

“Also, we, the people, must work and pray for the prosperity and welfare of the nation. We must work for the peace and prosperity of our country.

“As individuals, we must pray for the leadership of our country. The people of God, in particular, have a duty to pray for the peace and prosperity of this nation regardless party, parochial considerations, who you vote or did not vote for.

“I pray for the new government that as their days in office, so shall they grow in stature, wisdom and favour of the Almighty God. I also pray that this nation will prosper and that the Lord God Almighty will have his hand upon this nation that our land and our people will live in peace and security.”