Group tasks Tinubu, Abiodun on youth development

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A socio-cultural group, Ijebu Youth Association (IYA) has called on the newly inaugurated government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State to prioritise investment in the development of the youth, saying this is important to renewing hope of Nigerians.

The National President of the group, Okikiola Fayomi made the call during the international youth summit and free ICT training held at Itoro Hall, Ijebu-Ode.

Okikiola disclosed that there’s no denying the fact that the youth in the country have suffered so much neglect and having to contend with unemployment, frequent shut down of schools due to prolong strike, bad economy among others, saying that President Tinubu must live up to expectations and give the youth of the country the surge of a new hope.

He said, Governor Abiodun of Ogun State must also use his second term administration to embark on programmes and projects that will give the youth sense of belonging and equip them for a greater tomorrow.

Okikiola disclosed that as a group of highly focused and formidable youth, rather than sitting back and complaining about the precarious situation the youth in the country have found themselves, they have decided to empower themselves with training in ICT since they are quite aware that they are now in digital age.

He said it was against this background that the group decided to hold free ICT training on website design, desktop publishing, graphics design, software and hardware engineering among others for over 500 youths drawn across the six local governments in Ijebu land.

Okikiola said that the aim of the group is to train at least 5000 youths annually pleading for the support from the government and other public spirited individual.

While congratulating Governor Abiodun for his victory at the polls as well as his second term inauguration, Okikiola disclosed that the youth decided to rally support for the governor’s second term because of his good work during his first term, urging him to remain committed to making life much better for the people of the state while also prioritising youth development.

The youth leader also appreciated the wife of the governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun describing her as not only a woman of substance but also a wonderful and caring mother whose love for the youth in the state is quite huge and encouraging.

Rather than getting involved in vices that could make shipwreck of their glorious future, Okikiola urged the teeming youths to stay focused, shun violence and embrace hardwork while they patiently pursue their career to be the best in life.