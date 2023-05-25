EFCC records unprecedented 3,785 convictions in 12 months

Stock photo

…Declines ‘further’ comment on Gov. Matawalle’s $2m bribery allegation

By Soni Daniel & Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recorded an unprecedented total of 3,785 convictions across all its commands in 12 months, indicating a sharp increase from the previous years’ conviction records of the commission.

The announcement was made by the EFCC chairman, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, at the passing out parade of Detective Inspector Course 6/2022 cadets held on Thursday in Akwanga, Nasarawa state.

The event marked the successful completion of the rigorous nine-month training programme by 115 detective inspectors, who were trained in various aspects of forensic investigation, intelligence gathering, operational studies, ICT, and prosecution of economic and financial crimes.

The parade featured a display of physical drills by the detective inspectors, as well as a march past in slow and quick time. The newly trained officers were also inspected by the Chairman of EFCC.

Addressing the cadets, Mr. Bawa urged them to be committed to the career they have signed up for and emphasized the importance of law enforcement in the field of fighting economic and financial crimes.

He also reassured Nigerians of the Commission’s commitment to the fight against corruption and other economic and financial crimes in the country.

“It is crucial for you (cadets) to know that law enforcement especially in the field of fighting economic and financial crimes is a crucial national service – a career that takes years to build, but requires only minutes to destroy.

“The commission is now 20 years old and has made great strides in the fight against ever dynamic evils of economic and financial crimes and its attendant negative effects on our nation and economy.

“In the 12 months of 2022 alone, the EFCC secured an unprecedented total of 3,785 convictions across all it’s commands which signifies a sharp increase from the previous years’ conviction records of the commission,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by top officials of the EFCC, including the Secretary of the Commission, Dr. George Abang, and the Commandant of the EFCC Academy, Mr. Peter Olowonihi, as well as representatives of the Nigerian police hierarchy.

In his remarks, Mr. Olowonihi congratulated the new detectives on their successful completion of the rigorous training programme.

“You have demonstrated your commitment to the fight against economic and financial crimes in Nigeria.

“I urge you to apply the skills and knowledge you have acquired to help us achieve our mandate of ensuring a corrupt-free society,” he said.

One of the cadets, John Okoronkwo, expressed his excitement at the successful completion of the training programme.

“It has been a rigorous and challenging journey, but we are grateful for the knowledge and skills we have acquired during the course of the program,” he said.

The passing out parade was also attended by family and friends of the new detectives, who cheered them on as they marched in formation.

In an interview with journalists at the end of the parade, the EFCC chairman declined to comment on the allegation of $2 million bribery demand leveled against him by the governor of Zamfara state, Alhaji Bello Matawalle.

Instead, he reiterated the importance of the EFCC’s mandate and the agency’s commitment to upholding it, stressing that “the Commission has reacted already to the allegation (by Governor Matawalle)