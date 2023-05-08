Court nullifies Obaseki’s trade union ban in tertiary institutions

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE National Industrial Court of Nigeria, NICN, sitting in Benin City has declared the June 8, 2022 directive of the Edo State government suspending trade unions’ activities in tertiary institutions in the state unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

Delivering judgment on suit No: NICN/BEN/40/2022 brought before it by chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Ambrose Alli University chapter, Dr Cyril Onogbosele, and Assistant Secretary, Dr William Odion, against the governor of Edo State, Attorney-General of the state and the Edo State government, Justice A. A. Adewemimo ruled that the state government was wrong to have suspended trade union activities in AAU and other tertiary institutions in the state.

Reacting to the ruling yesterday, Onogbosele hailed the judgment, saying: “The court judgment is a victory for constitutionalism, rule of law and due process.”

Miffed by the directive of Governor Godwin Obaseki on June 8, 2022 that all trade union activities be suspended in tertiary institutions in the state, ASUU, AAU chapter approached the NICN through its lawyer, Kingsley Obamogie, where it wanted, among other reliefs, “a declaration that the order or directive of the defendants for the suspension of trade union activities at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma is unconstitutional, illegal, null and void and same is ultra vires the powers of the defendants.

“A declaration that the defendants have no power whatsoever to interfer or meddle with the claimants’ exercise of their rights, as members of a registered trade union, Academic Staff Union of Universities to engage in trade union activities at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendants, their servants, employees and/or agents from interfering with or intermeddling in the Claimants’ exercise of their fundamental right to engage in trade union activities at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.”