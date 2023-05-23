Clark tasks state governors on Nigeria’s unity

Elder statesman and the Leader of the South-South, Chief Edwin Clark, has tasked state governors to work toward sustaining the unity of the country.

Clerk said this when he received a political pressure group-Nigeria for Peace Project (NPP) on an advocacy visit in Abuja.

He lauded the group which was made up of the Citizens for Development and Education (CDE) and the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ).

Clerk said that Nigeria was faced with numerous challenges and called on the governors to work toward ensuring a united country.

“What are we fighting for, some of us have contributed our quota to the development of this country, I do not want a divided country.

“I’m particularly happy to see all of you on such a mission which is out to unite Nigeria, where every Nigerian that Lord Laggard united in 1914 is equal to the other citizen.

“And can rise to any position in the country without fear or favour, without any malice,” he said.

Clerk added: “At a time when everybody thought we are at a crossroad, It is interesting to see young men and women like you coming together from the north and south to say that we have no other country than Nigeria.

“We have no other place to go to but to stay in our country which is the biggest country in Africa.

“The North alone cannot produce a president, south alone produce cannot produce a president. We need each other.”

Earlier, Mr Ibrahim Waiya, the leader of the group and the Executive Director, CDE said they decided to come together in the wake of the 2023 general elections.

“This time around, we noticed that a lot of things are taking different dimensions where some people are taking advantage of speculations to call for interim government and that the inauguration of the President-elect should be withheld until after the declaration of the court.

“We want things to be done in a peaceful way. And we want things to be done in accordance with laid down principles and our extant laws,” he said.

Also, co-convener of the group, Mr Mulade Sheriff and the Executive Director, CEPEJ, said the idea was to ensure that Nigeria remained peaceful in spite of its numerous challenges.

‘’As youths we need to sustain the peace of this country which can achieved through collective responsibility.”(