Buhari led APC govt has failed – Ogbaru Diocesan Synod

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Church of Nigeria Diocese of Ogbaru, (Anglican Communion) has described the President Muhammad Buhari led All Progressives Congress, APC, government in Nigeria as a total failure, saying that the government came in 2015 with lots of hope, promises but ended up doing nothing.

Diocese of Ogbaru also accused the government of weaponizing poverty which enabled it to retain power at the just concluded general election, saying that Nigerians should not expect anything better, but should expect worst because the democracy they yearned for is not what they are getting.

Diocese of Ogbaru disclosed this in the Presidential Address presented by its Bishop Rt. Rev. Prosper Amah to the 2nd Session of the 6th Synod of the Diocese of Ogbaru held at Basilica of St James the Great Cathedral Atani, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State.

The Ogbaru Diocese also accused the present administration in the country of being passive and not reactive to the allegations that kidnapping, killings and other atrocities in parts of the country including the recent one in Ogbaru are being perpetrated by herdsmen and foreigners who were imported into Nigeria, dressing and disguising as Military and Police personnel.

According to Bishop Amah, “Nothing is working in Nigeria. The skilled Nigerians especially the youths are leaving the country, while the non-skilled are making desperate attempts to escape, some using dangerous and illegal means. It is obvious that Nigeria is at cross road.

“Nigerians have suffered more than ever before. This is not the democracy we all yearned for. The APC government has failed woefully. They came with a lot of hopes in 2015, promised heaven on earth but ended up doing nothing. Nigeria needs a new civilian and democratic constitution that will reflect the will, aspiration, shared values and representation of the ethnic nationalities of this country.

“The current 1999 Constitution as amended and the 36- State structure will lead the country nowhere. A governance structure of six federating units should replace the current dysfunctional, unfair, unviable and unsustainable arrangement. The new Constitution would be agreed and drafted by a Constituent Assembly, to which the federating units would send representatives after consultations with various stakeholder, ethnic nationalities, faith and traditional institutions, professional bodies and other interest groups.

“The ‘constitution by the people’ should define the formula for resource control and political power distribution between the centre and federating units.”