Buhari lauds Naval operational support for internal security

By Bashir Bello, KANO

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday lauded the contribution and operational support of the Nigeria Navy to end internal security challenges in the country.

Buhari made the recommendation Friday virtually while pretending the commissioning of Nigeria Navy Logistics College, Dawakin-Tofa, Kano.

The President used the occasion to inaugurate another project which includes the 3000-Capacity Ultramodern Correctional Centre, New International Terminal Building of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport as well as the procurement of aircraft, equipment and buildings at the College of Aviation Technology Zaria, Kaduna

He said the effective conduct of the Nigerian Navy along with other security agencies in the management of internal security has earned and significantly improved security in the country.

Buhari commended the Chief of Naval Staff and his team for a level of infrastructural development and partnership with other institutions, adding that the college will no doubt enhance intelligence opportunities in the management of logistics operations.

Earlier, the Defence Minister, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (RTD) asserted that the uncommon gesture and support of President Buhari has propelled the Nigerian Navy to commence major rehabilitation works and construction of additional facilities to set up a world-class military logistics training institution being commissioned.

Magashi who also spoke virtually explained the logistics college has been affiliated with the Nigerian Defence Academy for the award of Master in Logistics and Supply Chain Management to student officers on completion of the one-year training.

The Minister who said that efforts were being put in place to accredit the College as a mono-technic that could run National and Higher National Diploma courses for service personnel and civilians, added that Procurement and Supply Chain Management as well as Catering and Hospitality Management courses have been granted provisional accreditation

According to him, the Nigerian Navy Logistics College is a professional training institution saddled with the responsibility of training Nigerian Navy Logistics personnel and those of sister Services, para-military organizations and the civilian populace.

Magashi however expressed profound gratitude to Kano state government for the unflinching support for the realization of this goal especially in the allocation of vast land covering approximately 103 hectares with existing structures at no cost to the Nigerian Navy.