Breaking: Tina Turner dies at 83 in Switzerland

By Biodun Busari

The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner has died aged 83.

Turner’s spokesperson disclosed this on Wednesday, according to Sky News.

The late American great vocalist and entertainment celebrity died after a long illness in her home at Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” the spokesperson said.

The US-born star was one of the great female rock singers, known for her electric on-stage presence.

Some of her great works included The Best, Proud Mary, Private Dancer and What’s Love Got to Do With It.

She came into the limelight in the 1960s alongside ex-husband Ike Turner, with the classic song River Deep, Mountain High among their repertoire.

Her life story was also immortalised in a popular West End show that is still running.