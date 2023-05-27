Abia enemies fighting hard to stop Otti’s inauguration — CAN

Otti

. As AJF, Christians intensify prayers

. Mazi Ohuabunwa urges more Christian participation in politics

. God has turned around our captivity – Uche Ogah

By Steve Oko

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Abia State chapter, Apostle Emmanuel Agonmuo, has raised the alarm that the enemies of the state are still fighting hard to scuttle the inauguration of the Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti scheduled for Monday, May 29.

The CAN boss who raised the alarm at an interdenominational dedicatory service for the state held at the Assemblies of God, Item Street Umuahia, said that the enemies are currently shopping for a willing Judge in the North and South West who would collect money and grant them injunction to stop Otti’s inauguration.

Recall that a Federal High Court sitting in Kano, had last week, invalidated the candidacy of Labour Party candidates including Otti’s but the court later denied sacking the Abia Governor -elect contrary to viral media reports.

Otti’s Transition Council in a swift reaction, accused the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state of masterminding the controversial judgement.

Speaking at the prayer rally, Rev Agonmuo said that anti-democratic forces holding the state down had been in last-minutes efforts to stop the dawn of the new beginning about to begin in the God’s Own State.

He urged Christians not to relent in prayers until the man chosen by God and massively elected by the people, was finally sworn in on Monday to steer the state craft.

The cleric, however, declared that no matter how much the enemies tried, they would not be able to triumph, as Christians had irrevocably resolved to ensure that darkness did not prevail over the state again.

He disclosed that church leaders in the state had been visiting the entry points and Abia boundaries to declare emancipation and the beginning of a new dawn.

The CAN boss further urged men of God to also contest for political offices so as to get higher platforms to effect the needed change in society and expand righteousness.

In his remarks, former President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, who chaired the event, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, decried the deplorable condition of Abia State, and noted that Christians had crucial role to play in enthroning justice and good governance.

According to him, nothing will work in the state until Christians rise to the occasion, adding that gone is the era when Christians shied away from politics.

” When our eyes were blinded, we were told that Christians should not be involved in politics but thank God that now, our eyes are open to see that Christians have a role to play for good governance to be enthroned”.

Ohuabunwa who contested for the PDP presidential ticket, urged Christians to sustain their prayers for the state and the Governor-elect until “the Abia of our dream is actualised”.

The former President, Nigeria Economic Summit Group, strongly supported the call by CAN for Christians to be actively involved in partisan politics, arguing that until righteous men are on the throne, nothing will work well in any society.

In a remark, the National Chairman of Abia Justice Forum (AJF), Rev. James Okocha, declared that any move to sabotage the collective will of the people who had willingly given their mandate to Otti, would not succeed.

He said that God had liberated Abia from the hands of those holding it captive, adding that the days of darkness will never be witnessed again in the state.

Rev. Okocha reiterated the readiness of AJF to partner Government to deepen democracy and good governance in the state.

In a sermon, the District Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Umuahia Central District, the Rev. Dr Henry Emelike, said that the church had a vital role to play for good governance to thrive in the land.

He challenged clerics in the state to always stand for the truth and courageously speak truth to power.

The Rev. Emelike noted that the eruption of joy across the state following the declaration of Otti as the Governor-elect was an indication that he was the popular choice of the people.

He said the presence of God would be restored to the state if ” we maintain our relationship with God”, regretting however, that some clerics sing the praise of political officeholders instead of telling them the truth.

Earlier, the host Pastor, Rev. Young Alozie, said that Abia Government had floated without God’s presence, adding that the emergence of Otti, signalled the return of God to the state.

He declared that the era of wasting the resources of the state on ‘strangers’ while the people starved was over, urging Otti to govern with the fear of God if he must last in power.

In a remark, former Minister of State for Solid Minerals and Steel Development, Dr Uche Ogah, said that God had turned around the captivity of Abia State.

Ogah who was represented by Kingsley Oriaku, said that Abia would never return to bondage and political servitude again.

He also urged Christians to stop referring to politics as a dirty game and actively participate in the enthronement of good governance.

The former Minister solicited the continued prayers of the church for the state and nation at large to stop the hijack of power by political touts and evil men.

Coordinator of AJF in the United States of America, the Rev. Emmanuel Ike, said Abians in the diaspora were excited to see light at the end of the tunnel in the state.

He expressed optimism that Abia would experience a boom in all frontiers in the months ahead while assuring the commitment of the diasporan community in advancing the cause of the state.

The State Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Rev. Chikezie Elekwa, represented by the PFN Secretary, Rev. Blessing Amanabo, regretted that Abia had been a mockery for too long.

He expressed hope that Abia would henceforth remain the number one both alphabetically and in terms of real development.

It was an exciting moment when in the course of the prayers and church service, a bird like a dove flew inside the church and perched on the head of a chorister, thus throwing the congregation into a joyous celebration.