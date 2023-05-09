9mobile

By Etop Ekanem

The Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile Nigeria, Juergen Peschel, said the telecommunications company has invested more than N70 billion in its ongoing network modernisation.

Peschel stated this during the company’s annual Channel Partners Conference in Lagos recently. He informed the partners of addition of 600 new sites, equipped with 4G LTE facilities for enhanced operations and market competitiveness, being deployed alongside new broadband services to enlarge its fibre network across some Nigerian cities, amongst other technical, digital, and organisational upgrade to demonstrate 9mobile’s core values of Innovation, Quality of Service, and Customer-centricity.

He also affirmed that the firm is on the path of a resurgence following the enormous investments into its network operations and a strong commitment by the board and management to aggressively reclaim market share.

Speaking on the theme, “Re-engage to Succeed,” Peschel, said: “9mobile is on the path of resurgence. We are taking back lost territories in the market and forging ahead to reclaim our innovative position and industry leadership.”