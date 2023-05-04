4 killed as rival cult groups clash in A’Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

About four persons have been reportedly killed during three days clash between rival cult groups, the Klaans and the Black Axe confraternities in Akwa Ibom State.

The two cult groups reportedly engaged each other in a fierce battle on Sunday over the control of minibus parks within Uyo, the state capital and toll collection.

Vanguard gathered, yesterday, that the cult clash, which started around Idu, in Uruan Local Government Area, spread to Use Offot, Ekpri Nsukara, Anua Offot and Oniong communities in Uyo LGA, left scores severely injured.

Checks reveal that the violence has forced many residents of the affected communities to flee their homes, while property worth millions of naira were destroyed in yet-to-be contained violent clash.

Confirming the incident, Akwa Ibom State Police command in a statement, yesterday, said four persons were killed during the clash and vowed to bring the perpetrators to book.

The statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon read: “The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, Olatoye Durosinmi, is miffed at the disruption of public order and safety by two rival cult groups at Anua Offot and Use Offot, both at Nwaniba in Uyo Local Government Area, leading to the loss of four lives.

‘The CP condemned in strong terms the wanton destruction of lives and has vowed to bring perpetrators to book. Hence, he has deployed tactical resources to restore order and fish out perpetrators.

“The CP has, therefore, called on residents of the said communities and Uyo to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation and be assured of their safety because of strategies emplaced.”

“He has sent a clear warning to perpetrators of these dastardly acts to desist forthwith or face the dire consequences of their actions.”