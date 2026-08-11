Panic as cult clash for supremacy in Rivers varsity results in gunfire 

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: There were gunshots on Monday at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni Town, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, following a supremacy clash between two cult groups in the institution.

It was learned that the clash was between two cult gangs identified as ‘Vikings’ and ‘Clansmen’ confraternity allegedly operating withing the school campus.

It was gathered that the battle that resulted in gunfires happened during an event in the.ongoing Students’ Union Government week of the university.

In a video circulating on social media platforms students of the university were seen running for safety while gunshots allegedly from the cultists rented the air.

Although, no life was lost in the incident, but the trouble had brought academic activities to a temporary halt, as students hid themselves under beds in their hostels, under desks in classrooms to avoid being picked stray bullets.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the State Police Command, Blessing Agabe, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the incident, said it was a clash between cult groups in the campus.

Agabe dismissed claims that the gunshots heard during the clash were from operatives, noting that men of the command responded to the distress call promptly and restored normalcy.

She stated: “It was a clash between two cult groups. The Police responded promptly and arrived at the scene in good time, successfully bringing the situation under control.

“No shots were fired by the Police, as the officers only took proactive measures necessary to contain and arrest the situation. No lives were lost. However, members of the groups fled the scene, while investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend those involved.”

However, Human Rights activist and National Coordinator, Centre for Basic Rights Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign,. Prince Wiro, worried over the repeated cult clashes in the university.

Wiro, who described the Monday clash as embarrassing to the institution and the state government, called for action to bring cult war to end in the institution.

“There have been reported cases of cult clashes in and around the university in the last one year before the latest incident on Monday.

“Such repeated incidents suggest the security arrangements in the institution may not be adequate.It will also erode confidence of parents on the security architecture of the University and many parents may not want their children to be enrolled in the University.

“I use this medium to call on the Rivers State Governor who is the visitor to the institution to invite the leadership of the University with a view to discussing ways of enhancing security in and out of the institution.”