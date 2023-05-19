2,000 Jos households benefit from clean water project

By Esther Onyegbula

Over 2000 households have been enlisted to benefit from Lablek Community Water Service limited clean water project in Mangun Local government area of Plateau State.

The project which began with its pilot scheme is aimed at providing clean and safe water for the locals.

Before the project, the community lacked portable drinking water as its only source of water for domestic use is surface water and shallow streams.

Speaking during a sensation campaign organised for relevant stakeholders for the implementation and installation of the pilot scheme of the project, at the weekend, the Project Coordinator Mr Obási John said the project is aimed at bringing clean water, dignified sanitation and effective hygiene practices to communities, schools and healthcare facilities.”

According to him, “Providing clean, safe water to communities reduces the time needed to collect water so children can go to school, and parents – especially mothers — have time to earn more money to support their families. Safe, private toilets and hand washing facilities with soap keep children and families free from disease.”

He explained that Water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) are at the heart of Community well-being and are essential for families to thrive.

“WASH services in the community mean that people can stay healthy and focused on other domestic activities. Healthcare facilities equipped with WASH services mean a higher quality of care for patients, including mothers and their newborn babies.”

According to Alan D. Kruse, Director Lablek Community Water Service limited we built a rainwater harvesting system in Lablek Community after we discovered that their source of water is hand-dug wells which are unhygienic and unsafe.

“We intend to move to the next phase of the project, which is the purification process. We have collected and tested the samples. The project is aimed at providing clean and healthy water for the community.”

Lamenting, Mr Emmanuel Chigozie, Lablek Community Water Service limited said that” more than 700 children still die each day across the world due to diarrhoea caused by unsafe water, sanitation and hygiene.

“The world has pledged to solve this by achieving universal and equitable access to safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene for all by 2030 (Sustainable Development Goal 6).

“Our commitment is to ensure clean water, sanitation and hygiene for everyone, A world where all children have water, sanitation and hygiene. Water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) are at the heart of child well-being and are essential for children and their families to thrive.

“We focus on bringing clean water, dignified sanitation and effective hygiene practices to communities, schools and healthcare facilities.”