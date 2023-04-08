Youths shut down Ughelli Main Market over arrest of community leader

By Ochuko Akuopha, Ughelli

Youths of Iwhreko, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, have shut down the Ughelli Main Market in protest against the arrest of the community’s President General Mr David Omotor by police operatives.

Though circumstances surrounding the arrest were hazy at press time, sources said the youths who also barricaded some major roads in the metropolis on Friday, were angry over the manner the arrest was carried out.

It was learnt that the community leader was arrested at the Isodje junction, Oteri-Ughelli area of the Ughelli metropolis while dropping his wife at her store.

Community sources said Omotor was taken away in an unregistered vehicle after he was manhandled by the police officers over what they said was a purely community matter.

“We are not happy about the incident and that is why we barricaded the road and shut down the market in protest for our PG to be released, ” one of the protesters said.

Another indigene of the community said they had lost confidence in the police “because the last time one of our persons was taken, those that went to incident that case at the Ughelli Area Command were detained.

“We are appealing to the local government chairman, the State Governor and Commissioner of police to resolve the issues.

A senior police officer who confirmed the arrest, said the operatives were from Zone 5 of the Nigerian Police Force.