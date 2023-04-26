We’ll embrace 2023 population Census — Obong of Calabar

By Emma Una, CALABAR

THE Obong of Calabar, His Eminence, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, has assured the National Population Commission, NPC, that the people of Calabar would fully embrace the 2023 Census exercise by ensuring that everyone is counted during the exercise.

The Obong who spoke in his palace on Wednesday when the Publicity Committee for the exercise in the state paid him and his Council of Chiefs a courtesy call said the importance of accurate census figures to any nation cannot be downplayed stating that the population in Calabar has increased tremendously and it is important for all residents to be counted.

“My traditional rulers and traditional institutions will champion the advocacy for the 2023 National Population and Housing Census in their areaa”.

The royal father expressed delight that the Committee met him in the company of his Etuboms-in-Council, urging the monarchs to educate their subjects on the importance of the 2023 Census in order to elicit maximum participation.

“I am happy that the Etuboms are all present. They will take the messages home and let their subjects be involved in the process. because if we fall shy or run away from it, then we have not done ourselves any good.”

The Obong lauded the Census Publicity Committee for carrying out a robust advocacy and awareness campaign for the exercise saying the media space is already awash with information on the forthcoming exercise.

Edidem Ekpo Otu hoped that personnel for the exercise had received adequate training, noting that “since we are going digital now, I hope that the necessary modalities have been put in place, with equipment tested and trusted, to give Nigerians correct results from the Census exercise.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the 2023 Census Publicity Committee and Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Eric Iso Anderson thanked the Efik Kingdom for the opportunity to meet with the royal stool to enlighten them on the Population and Housing Census.

“Beyond intimating you of the importance of the Census exercise to national needs assessment, planning and development. We have also come to seek your blessings ahead of the exercise coming up from 3-7 May, 2023,” the Chairman remarked.

Commissioner Anderson said censuses which were supposed to hold every ten years have not held in the country for 17 years in the country noting that unlike past censuses, the 2023 edition will not only take statistics of people, but will also take into account houses, natural resources and other amenities.

Also speaking, the State Director, National Population Commission, Mr. Stanley Itam, thanked the King for the rewarding interface between the Census Publicity Committee and the Obong’s Palace, assuring that the State had already been properly demarcated into units to enhance the exercise.

The State Director also noted that within the coming days, the National office will schedule a date for the training of enumerators ahead of the exercise, saying “we are here to solicit support from the people through the throne.”

In his speech, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Cross River State Chapter and member of the Census Publicity Committee, Rev. (Dr.) Takis Etim Caiafas said the committee has been carrying out the national assignment of enlightening the public and eliciting buy-in ahead of the 2023 Census exercise.