We placed priority on peace, security in Delta, says Okowa

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, weekend, said his administration

placed a high priority on peace and security in all parts of the state.

Okowa who stated this at a farewell dinner organised by the state government for some members of the State Security Council, said the prevailing peace in the state had led to an increase in oil and gas production as well as additional revenues for the country.

While commending security agencies in the state for their contributions to maintaining peace and security, making the state more investor-friendly, he thanked the outgoing security officers for their contributions to the peace and development of the state.

Okowa said Deltans would miss their invaluable services and wished them well in future endeavours.

Responding, the outgoing Commissioner of Police, AIG Ari Mohammed commended Governor Okowa for his support for security agencies in the state.

The police boss also thanked Deltans for their collaboration with security agencies in the area of information and intelligence gathering, adding that policing a State like Delta was cumbersome but thanked God for the support he got from sister security agencies.

Also speaking, the outgoing Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship Delta, Rear Admiral Abdul-hamid Baba-Inna, commended the people of Delta for their support, pointing out that the Navy worked assiduously with other security agencies to combat crimes in the waterways and other parts of the state.

Baba-Inna who is now Director of Legal Services, Naval Headquarters, said he was proud of the Navy’s contributions to peace in Delta and wished the people of the state peaceful co-existence.

Outgoing Controller of Correctional Service, Delta State Command, Friday Esezebor said he was delighted to work in Delta, adding that the Command under his watch carried out laudable reforms to decongest the correctional centres in the state.