University lecturer drags Edo Police Commissioner to NHRC over arrest

By Ozioruva Aliu,BENIN CITY

A lecturer at the University of Benin, Professor Ishaq Osagie-Eweka has dragged the Commissioner of Police, Adamu Dankwara before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over his arrest and detention which he described as unlawful and unconstitutional.

Osagie-Eweka, a Lecturer in the Department of Biochemistry, University of Benin, through his Lawyer B.A Iluobe had earlier petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to investigate his alleged unlawful arrest and detention by the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Dankwara.

In its letter of acknowledgement marked C/2023/CPR/226/HQ, dated February 21, 2023, signed by Atedze Juliet Mimi for the Executive Secretary of the Commission which was made available to Vanguard Monday said the commissioner of police has been contacted for his response.

The letter titled “Re: The Unseeming Behaviour, abuse and Wrong use of Office by the CP Mohammed Adamu Dankwara for Edo State Police Command and the unlawful and unconstitutional arrest of Ishaq S D. Osagie-Eweka Ph.D”, read in Part.

“Please, l, refer to your petition dated January 23, 2023 to the National Human Rights Commission on the above subject.

“I am directed to acknowledge receipt of your complaint. The complainant has been registered as C/2023/CPR/226/HQ. Please reference this complainant number in all correspondence with the commission.

“The Commission wishes to also inform you that it has requested for the comments of the Commissioner of Police Edo State Command, the Complainant was also forwarded to NHRC Edo State Office”.