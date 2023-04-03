Three arrested in connection to Kaduna killings

As Govt bans social activities in an affected community

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Government has banned social activities linked with the violence of Sunday night and Monday which left two citizens dead and six others injured in the Sabon Garin-Tirkaniya area of Chikun LGA.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, in a statement, explained that the decision was taken after a thorough appraisal of the security situation by the military, police and Department of State Services, as well as an emergency meeting with traditional and religious leaders of the area at the 312 Artillery Regiment Kaduna.

“The social activities observed in the community, which are now prohibited with immediate effect are listed as follows: Kidan Bishi ,Kidan Gala and Hunting expeditions .”

“The government has also directed the arrest of anyone linked with the peddling of hard drugs in Nasarawa and Sabon Garin Nasarawa. “

“Furthermore, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the violence. In addition to the killing of two citizens, six persons were injured and are presently receiving medical attention. Several vehicles and properties were also destroyed.”

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commended the prompt action of the military and police in preventing the violence from escalating beyond the area.”

“The Governor also allayed the fears of the families that lost their loved ones, affirming that the matter would be investigated conclusively,” the statement added.