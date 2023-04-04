Suspected terrorists kidnap 10 Kaduna Students

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Government has received preliminary reports from security agencies on the kidnapping of about 10 students in the Kachia Local Government Area.

Samuel Aruwan,

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

“According to the preliminary reports, the students of Government Secondary School, Awon (a day secondary school) were kidnapped on Monday.

“The exact location of the incident is yet to be ascertained but detailed reports being awaited will clarify whether the incident occurred within the school premises or elsewhere.

“The Government will issue a public statement accordingly when these reports are received,” Aruwan stated.