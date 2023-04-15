Supplementary elections, test for INEC’s integrity – PAACA

File image

… says more’s expected from INEC to deliver, restore confidence

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AN election observer, Peering Advocacy and Advocacy Centre In Africa, PAACA, Friday, said Saturday April 15, 2023 supplementary elections in parts of the country serve as test of integrity for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as Nigerians eagerly await the outcome.

In a statement signed by the Executive Director, PAACA, Ezenwa Nwagwu, the organisation pointed out that the Commission had to maximize the opportunity of the one-month gap and improve on its engagement of the process.

The statement reads in part, “These supplementary elections are conducted as part of the 2023 general elections to conclude in locations where the commission had declared the process inclusive due to disruptions and infractions in the process during the February 25 Presidential and National assembly elections and the March 18 Governorship and States House of Assembly Elections.

“PAACA notes that the supplementary election serves as another test of the integrity and commitment of INEC, Security Agencies, Political Parties and the Federal government to free, fair and peaceful elections.

“This supplementary election is conducted to conclude the process and draw the curtains on the 2023 general elections.

“PAACA expects the electoral commission and other stakeholders to uphold the provisions of the extant laws and the electoral guidelines and ensure hitch-free participation for all eligible voters.

“We also expect that voters will not be fatigued but make the best of the opportunity to make their voices heard in deciding who becomes their leaders.”

However, PAACA recommended that, “The commission should ensure the early deployment of its personnel and materials to polling units to enable the early commencement of polls.

“INEC election officials must ensure uniformity of consistency in the application of guidelines across all polling units.

“They should provide explicit information on accreditation, voting procedure, and the result collation process and announcement.

“INEC must improve its communication and engagement with election stakeholders.

“The Commission should improve its collaboration with election observers, CSOs, security and the media.

“INEC must be transparent and accountable to boost citizens’ confidence in the election process.

“Security agencies should collaborate with the commission to secure election materials, personnel and citizens. Security personnel deployed for the election should conduct themselves with the utmost sense of responsibility, professionalism, and impartiality.

“They should be on the alert to forestall any attempt to circumvent the election using violence and intimidation.

“PAACA calls on all contesting political parties to abide by the rules governing the conduct of the elections; parties should admonish their supporters to refrain from acts that could jeopardize the process or destabilize public peace.

“CSOs and citizens should increase their effort in providing oversight of the election.”