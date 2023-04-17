Ramadan Talk Day 26: Why we mustn’t miss prayers in last ten nights

Ramadan is one of the major blessings of Allah to mankind. In it there is lailatul-Qadr, a night better than 1000 months of worship. During this night, Quran was sent to Prophet Muhammad (s.a.w.). A powerful night that can alter destinies in a jiffy. A night that Allah can wipe off all sins of the sinners and bestows His rahmah.

The Prophet (s.a.w) said: “Seek it in the last ten nights, on the odd-numbered nights.” ( Narrated by al-Bukhari, 1912, see also, 1913. Also narrated by Muslim, 1167, see also 1165

“Seek it in the last ten nights of Ramadan, when there are nine left, when there are seven left, when there are five left” Narrated by al-Bukhari, 1917-1918.

One of the reasons we must not miss out a night during the last ten is the fact that only Allah has the knowledge of time within the last ten nights, and as a servant of Allah, it shows how diligent we serve Allah in seeking the great night if we seek it all through the last ten.

Rather than wait till any of the odds, we instead immersed ourselves in the worship of Allah all through the last ten nights. Again, we know there are hadiths that says the night might occur in any of the last 10 nights of Ramadan with the high possibility of it occurring on the odd ones (i.e. 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th) and this might change each year.

It, therefore, becomes of utmost importance that this night has to be sought.

It is mentioned in both Bukhari as well as Muslim that the Prophet (s.a.w) stayed up and encouraged his family as well to stay up in prayers throughout the last ten nights.

Another important point on why we must not miss any of the last ten nights in worship is the reason Itikaf was recommended. If the prophet (s.a.w.) used to spend the last ten days of Ramadan in i’tikaaf until he passed on, therefore, it is not only a sunnah to observe i’tikaaf in the last 10 days of Ramadan but it is also one of its main aim is to search for the blessed night of Qadr.

Those who postulate that it is 27th night basing their argument on the counting of letters and words in the Suratul-Qadr or some of its verses to arrive at 27th or whatever date is only their conjectures without Quran or Hadith evidence. So, let’s avoid such postulations and focus on seeking it throughout the last ten nights.

May Allah continue to guide us to the straight path and help us attain the special night and fill our lives with peace and grant us bliss in the Hereafter. Amin.