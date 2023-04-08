Oluaka institute to nurture, develop tech-solving problems by students

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Oluaka Institute of Technology, Owerri, Imo state, has said that it would nurture and develop products on educational technology solving problems put together by students.

The Director of Oluaka, Mrs. Josephine Effah-Chukwuma, wife of the late Innocent Chukwuemeka Chukwuma, said this at the second empowerment program in Owerri, last Tuesday in remembrance of her late husband, Chukwuma, who died on April 3, 2021.

She said the technology empowerment program which was in partnership with the Innocent Chukwuemeka Chukwuma Empowerment Foundation, ICEEF, was “A continuation of a month-long remembrance of my dear late husband, Innocent Chukwuemeka Chukwuma. The first one was in the village, where we launched the educational project. We gave scholarships to six young students in secondary and tertiary education and money to a young man to start up his electrical business.

“Now we are at Oluaka Institute of Technology an Institute which was set up by my late husband, basically to empower youths in technical issues for them to be tech-savvy, so ICEEF in partnership with Oluaka, on this program we gathered young people to promote some of the ideals innocent stood for. Especially, the issue of education.

“As you can see, three out of the five products developed have to do with education. Five products were presented here and we had four judges who sat down and listened and interrogated them. Five were presented and we selected three. With the first prize having an N100,000 award. The second prize is N50,000 and the third prize N50, 000.”

“As we said there is no winner no vanquished. All the products we saw were good. Good ideas need to be nurtured. As part of the effort, we are ready to incubate these five products in our incubation center. To follow up with them and ensure it materializes. They are tech products addressing various issues. Three of these are education. So it is to identify a problem and use technology to solve them,” she said.