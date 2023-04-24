NYSC deploys 2,300 prospective corps members to Bauchi

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 2,300 corps members to Bauchi State, for the 2023 Batch A Stream 2 orientation exercise.

Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, Coordinator of the scheme in the state, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Bauchi.

According to her, the orientation for the corps members will begin on April 26 and end on May 16, at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Wailo, in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

Yakubu explained that the prospective corps members would be allowed into the camp only after being certified COVID-19 free by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

She further noted that those that test positive to the disease would be isolated for treatment at the NCDC centre outside the orientation camp.

“Registration dates have been assigned to each prospective corps member and they are advised to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 safety measures put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the NCDC.

“Defaulters will be sanctioned in accordance with the NYSC by-laws,’’ the coordinator said.

She advised the corps members to be punctual, diligent and to comply with the camp’s acceptable dress code, adding that negligence of the NYSC dressing code would not be tolerated.