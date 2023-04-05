Nigeria: The Reality before Obidients

When Peter Obi resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) prior to its presidential primary and subsequently joining the Labour Party (LP), very few persons considered his candidacy as one that stood any chance of winning. The Labour Party was formed in 2002 as the Party for Social Democracy (PSD), following its name change a year after, the party went ahead to produce Dr Olusegun Mimiko as the first governor elected on its platform in 2009. In 2007, the Labour Party entered into an alliance with the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) to support former Labour leader, Adams Oshiomole’s governorship bid in Edo state. Following the defection of Dr Mimiko to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), the fortunes of LP dwindled as the party failed to create any impact at subsequent polls. With the emergence of His Excellency Mr Peter Obi as its Presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, LP was again brought to the spotlight. Mr Obi, a two-term Governor of Anambra State & former Vice Presidential candidate in the 2019 Presidential election under the PDP, he became the toast of youths who have been yearning for a paradigm shift in the Nigerian political space and a symbol of their struggle.

The youths formed the major support base of the Obi/Datti campaign and are popularly referred to as OBIDIENTS. The Obidients are described as young Nigerians from all walks of life (without any form of mobilization) that yearn for leadership change from the status quo; they have been the live wire of the Peter Obi presidential campaign both online and offline, giving it a voice in its state to state nationwide campaign. They have been tenacious, resilent and focused on its message – the POssibility of a new Nigeria.

Although His Excellency Peter Obi entered the Presidential race based on his merit of character, competence, passion for excellence and capacity, the Obidients played a vital role in his campaign and indeed the presidential election. The massive turn out of youths at campaign rallies & at student town hall meetings, street, market and car rallies all contributed to the party winning in twelve (12) states, including Nigeria’s federal capital territory, Abuja during the February 25th 2023 presidential election and garnering over six million votes in the presidential election despite widespread voter disenfranchisement, intimidation, tribal attacks & ballot snatching aided by security agencies and their personnel.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may have announced another candidate as the winner of the presidential election, however it is generally believed that the results did not reflect the will of the Nigerian people. Five weeks after the presidential elections, tensions have continued to mount as supporters of the various candidates engage in verbal attacks on social and legacy media.

Following the declaration of a winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and subsequent presentation of a certificate of return, the election result can only be upturned by the election tribunal or the supreme court – no matter how disgruntled any one is. By law, the declared winner of the election will be sworn in as President on May 29, 2023. If the election tribunal delivers its judgement and it is challenged, the Supreme Court is not time bound in delivering its own judgement. In effect, the Supreme Court can take as much as six months or even a year to conclude hearing and deliver its judgement. Realistically, the declared winner of the election is going to be sworn in and will go ahead to carry out his constitutional duties as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In view of the foregoing, it is imperative for Obidients to heed the words of their principal, His Excellency Peter Obi that “his ambition is to lead a united and indivisible Nigeria, not a fragmented one”. His Excellency Peter Obi has repeatedly said that he has faith in the Judiciary and has been a great beneficiary of the judicial process in Nigeria – having been returned by the court to his duly elected position as Governor of Anambra state thrice.

It is time for Obidients to sheath their swords, toe the path of maturity and allow the court process play out. It is time to tone down the online rhetorics, concentrate on the court process and holding the incoming government accountable in delivering on its campaign promises to the Nigerian people. It is time to set in motion sector by sector agenda and standards for the incoming administration in line with its manifesto and current realities of the Nigerian state. It is time to play a more coordinated role of being a viable opposition; the campaigns and elections are over, it is time for governance – while we await the decision of the Judiciary.

Amaka Ogunjobi is a proud Obidient & writes from Abuja, Nigeria.