Jombo commiserates with Sen Orji Kalu over wife’s death

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sublime Industries Limited, Kelvin Jombo has commiserated with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over the death of his wife, Mrs Ifeoma Kalu.

Jombo, in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, expressed shock and deep sadness over the demise of the wife of the former Abia State Governor, Ifeoma Ada Kalu,

Late Mrs Ifeoma Kalu who died on Monday, at the age of 61, according to Jombo, lived a virtuous life and will always be remembered.

According to him, “the former Abia first Lady was indeed a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

“My sincere sympathy and condolences to you and your family Your Excellency over the loss of your dear wife. I pray you get the strength to handle the unfortunate situation.

“The late wife of the Chief Whip of the Senate will be greatly missed by the great people of Abia State. She was a good woman and a mother with kind heart,” Jombo stated.