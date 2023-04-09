Igbo no longer wanted in Nigeria, we must leave – IPOB 

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has lamented the alleged unfair treatment the Igbos currently receive in Nigeria, and said the panacea is for them to have their own sovereign country.

IPOB said recent happenings have shown that Igbos are not wanted in the country, adding that its members were attacked by the security agents during a peaceful protest in Aba, Abia state.

This was revealed in a statement by the group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, on Sunday.

In the statement, Powerful lamented that security agencies allowed Shi’ites to protest peacefully but attacked its members in Aba, Abia State.

The statement partly read, “We are surprised that the Nigerian government and its security agencies, especially their army and police allowed the Shiite Islamic group who protested peacefully twice in Abuja to do so without humiliation or attack, but murdered IPOB members who were protesting peacefully in Aba, Abia State for asking for the unconditional release of their leader, Kanu on the 3rd of April 2023.

“It is now on record that Ndigbo are not wanted in Nigeria due to the hatred shown to us. We must organise ourselves immediately and leave Nigeria for the other nationalities who are allowed to act freely in Nigeria.”