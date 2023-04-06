Holy Thursday — all you need to know

Holy Thursday is the Thursday before Easter commemorated by Christians as a part of Holy Week and the end of the Lenten season.

It is in line with other religious days of significance during the week preceding Easter, including Palm Sunday and Good Friday.

According to Catholic News Agency, it marks the day when the Last Supper and Washing of the Feet occurred.

During the Last Supper, Jesus broke bread with the 12 apostles, marking the last Passover with his close disciples on the Thursday before He died.

The Catholics consider the Holy Thursday a holy day because it is said to be the day Jesus established the sacrament of Holy Communion.

During Holy Communion, Christians see, taste, touch and receive the body of Christ.

Roman Catholics are encouraged to attend Mass on Holy Thursday, according to the site.

Another name for day is Maundy Thursday, which comes from the Latin word “command,” according to Christianity.com.

The rules leading up to Easter vary depending on the denomination. Christians from various denominations participate in Lent, which begins on Ash Wednesday.

In the Catholic religion, Lent begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Holy Thursday, according to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. Lent is one of the most important traditions observed by tens of millions of Christians every year across the globe in preparation for Easter Sunday.

Lent is a season of reflection and sacrifices that typically involves fasting or giving up certain foods or activities for 40 days to commemorate the 40 days that Jesus Christ fasted in the desert, according to the Bible.