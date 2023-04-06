Herdsmen attack bus, kill passenger, abduct 8 others in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

HOODLUMS, suspected to be herdsmen have attacked a Toyota Siena bus, killing one passenger and abducting eight others between Ndemili and Oliogo communities, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State.

It was gathered that the vehicle was conveying the passengers from Onitsha, Anambra State on Wednesday when it was ambushed and attacked at about 5 pm by the hoodlums.

A source said the deceased passenger was shot and died on the spot while the others were whisked into the bush by their abductors.

Confirming the incident yesterday, Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr Bright Edafe said the attack was carried out by “hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers.”

Edafe however, could not confirm the number of persons that were kidnapped.

Saying that the command was serious on the matter, he added that “l heard that the driver and one passenger escaped yesterday (Wednesday).