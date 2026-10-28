Full list: Ballon d’Or of All Time as Ronaldo emerges winner

By Adegboyega Adeleye
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2008 Ballon d’Or-winning campaign has been voted the best in the history of the prestigious individual football award in a public poll organised to celebrate its 70th anniversary.
The Ballon d’Or announced Ronaldo as the winner of its “Ballon d’Or of All Time” (BOAT) vote on Wednesday, after fans had their say in a poll that opened on October 1 and closed at 23:59 Paris time on October 27. The vote asked fans to choose their favourite Ballon d’Or-winning season.
The result was shared on Wednesday by football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano via his X page.
Lionel Messi’s 2012 season finished second, with Ronaldo’s 2017 campaign third. Messi’s 2023 season took fourth, while Ronaldo’s 2016 campaign rounded out the top five. The top ten also includes Ronaldo’s 2014 and 2013 seasons, plus Messi’s 2015, 2011 and 2009 campaigns.
Ronaldo’s winning season came in 2007–08 with Manchester United, where he scored 42 goals in all competitions, including 31 in the Premier League and seven in the Champions League. United won both the Premier League and Champions League, with Ronaldo scoring in the final against Chelsea. His league tally earned him the European Golden Shoe, and he went on to win his first Ballon d’Or later that year. The Portuguese legend subsequently won the award four more times, in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017, taking his career tally to five.
Full Ballon d’Or of All Time public-vote results
- Cristiano Ronaldo 2008
- Lionel Messi 2012
- Cristiano Ronaldo 2017
- Lionel Messi 2023
- Cristiano Ronaldo 2016
- Cristiano Ronaldo 2014
- Lionel Messi 2015
- Cristiano Ronaldo 2013
- Lionel Messi 2011
- Lionel Messi 2009
- Lionel Messi 2019
- Lionel Messi 2021
- Ronaldo Nazário 2002
- Lionel Messi 2010
- Ronaldo Nazário 1997
- Kevin Keegan 1979
- Johan Cruyff 1974
- Michel Platini 1984
- Franz Beckenbauer 1976
- Marco van Basten 1988
- Johan Cruyff 1971
- Johan Cruyff 1973
- Franz Beckenbauer 1972
- Michel Platini 1985
- Marco van Basten 1989
- Alfredo Di Stéfano 1957
- Kevin Keegan 1978
- Marco van Basten 1992
- Michel Platini 1983
- Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 1981
- Alfredo Di Stéfano 1959
- Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 1980
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