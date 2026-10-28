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October 28, 2026

Full list: Ballon d’Or of All Time as Ronaldo emerges winner

Full list: Ballon d’Or of All Time as Ronaldo emerges winner

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2008 Ballon d’Or-winning campaign has been voted the best in the history of the prestigious individual football award in a public poll organised to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

The Ballon d’Or announced Ronaldo as the winner of its “Ballon d’Or of All Time” (BOAT) vote on Wednesday, after fans had their say in a poll that opened on October 1 and closed at 23:59 Paris time on October 27. The vote asked fans to choose their favourite Ballon d’Or-winning season.

The result was shared on Wednesday by football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano via his X page.

Lionel Messi’s 2012 season finished second, with Ronaldo’s 2017 campaign third. Messi’s 2023 season took fourth, while Ronaldo’s 2016 campaign rounded out the top five. The top ten also includes Ronaldo’s 2014 and 2013 seasons, plus Messi’s 2015, 2011 and 2009 campaigns.

Ronaldo’s winning season came in 2007–08 with Manchester United, where he scored 42 goals in all competitions, including 31 in the Premier League and seven in the Champions League. United won both the Premier League and Champions League, with Ronaldo scoring in the final against Chelsea. His league tally earned him the European Golden Shoe, and he went on to win his first Ballon d’Or later that year. The Portuguese legend subsequently won the award four more times, in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017, taking his career tally to five.

Full Ballon d’Or of All Time public-vote results

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo 2008
  2. Lionel Messi 2012
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo 2017
  4. Lionel Messi 2023
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo 2016
  6. Cristiano Ronaldo 2014
  7. Lionel Messi 2015
  8. Cristiano Ronaldo 2013
  9. Lionel Messi 2011
  10. Lionel Messi 2009
  11. Lionel Messi 2019
  12. Lionel Messi 2021
  13. Ronaldo Nazário 2002
  14. Lionel Messi 2010
  15. Ronaldo Nazário 1997
  16. Kevin Keegan 1979
  17. Johan Cruyff 1974
  18. Michel Platini 1984
  19. Franz Beckenbauer 1976
  20. Marco van Basten 1988
  21. Johan Cruyff 1971
  22. Johan Cruyff 1973
  23. Franz Beckenbauer 1972
  24. Michel Platini 1985
  25. Marco van Basten 1989
  26. Alfredo Di Stéfano 1957
  27. Kevin Keegan 1978
  28. Marco van Basten 1992
  29. Michel Platini 1983
  30. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 1981
  31. Alfredo Di Stéfano 1959
  32. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 1980

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