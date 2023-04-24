Golden Eaglets arrive in Algeria ahead Under-17 AFCON

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have arrived in Algeria ahead of 2023 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to start on Saturday.

The team left Nigeria on Sunday via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and arrived in Algiers, Algeria late Sunday night.

Francis Achi, media officer of the team, confirmed this via his Facebook page, adding that the team was ready to get the job done.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had said that the team was earlier scheduled to go on a training tour of Germany.

But it shelved this due to visa constraints, opting for the team to arrive in Algeria some days earlier than scheduled ahead of the AFCON for final preparations.

A total of 26 players, alongside technical crew members, will help Nigeria seek qualification to the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, by reaching the semi-finals of the event, as well as possibly winning the competition.

The team is in Group B, alongside Morocco, Zambia and South Africa.