Ex-Kaduna Gov, Makarfi heads Kogi PDP guber primary panel

Ahmed Makarfi

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has approved the nomination of former Kaduna State Governor, Ahmed Makarfi, and six others as members of a 7 member Kogi State Governorship Primary Electoral Committee.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Hon. Umar Bature, in Abuja, yesterday.

Bature said the party stakeholders were appointed to serve on the Kogi State Gubernatorial Primary Electoral Committee, “to conduct the Primary Election* for the purpose of nominating the candidate of our great Party for the upcoming 2023 Gubernatorial Election in the State.”

He further said, “The exercise is scheduled for SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023 at the State Capital, Lokoja.”

Others appointed to serve on the panel include Erelu Toyin Olumilua Mark, Ikechukwu Nwosu (Sam Ben), Deolu Harrisson, Usman Danjuma Ibrahim, Chief Anthony Onwuka and Barrister Lauretta Ogwuche who is to serve as Secretary.

The statement added, “In carrying out this assignment, you are expected to be guided strictly by the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended), the Electoral Guidelines for Party Primary Elections and the 2022 Electoral Act.

“It is expected that your exemplary conduct and strict adherence to rules and regulations during your assignment will justify the confidence reposed in you by the leadership of the Party.”