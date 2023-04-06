Democracy not enough to solve Nigeria’s problem – BCS

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS), a religious organization, has asserted that democracy alone was not enough to solve the challenges confronting Nigeria and the world.



The spokesperson for the BCS, Bro Amah Williams, during a press briefing yesterday in Calabar, highlighted that despite the existence of excellent political and democratic ideologies, political tensions and corruption continue to be pervasive in all parts of the world.

Williams emphasized that until humanity embraces the principles of love and turns to God, these challenges will persist.

The BCS, which is celebrating its annual event called “Divine Numbering of the Elects,” invited all people, including leaders, to participate in the celebration.

Williams warned politicians to be cautious in their actions, stating that those who promote violence and corruption will face the wrath of God.



“The BCS’s message is that the world’s problems cannot be solved by democracy alone, but rather through a combination of democratic governance and a commitment to spiritual values such as love and Godliness.

“The tears and sufferings of ordinary citizens has risen to the Throne of God and no more shall God allow thieves and rubbers swindle the collective wealth of this nation.

“Politicians should know that peace emanates from an individual’s place of humility, tolerance, forgiveness, forbearance and the willingness to forgo possessions or pains for the sake of peace.

“Therefore, political leaders must be ready to forgive, tolerate divergent opinion and respect each other. With the Divine Numbering of the elect Event, any leader who perpetrates violence and corruption for selfish gains shall face the wrath of God.To the international community, recent global events have exposed the limits of man’s knowledge and ability to solve its own challenges.



“Democracy alone is not the Solution to global challenges. Despite the excellent political and democratic ideologies, political tensions and corruption still persist in all parts of the world and until mankind embraces the principles of love and turn to God these challenges shall persist.



“To despotic leaders all over the world who turn the collective wealth of their people to their personal wealth and those who bully and oppress their people and cause pain and death amongst the children of God, your time is up. The world should watch out for what will happen to leaders and nations who bully other nations and rule their people without the fear of God,” he stated.