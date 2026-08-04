Nigeria woos Saudi investors, says economy ripe for business, tourism partnerships

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government on Tuesday stepped up efforts to attract fresh foreign investment, declaring that Nigeria is now fully open for business as it seeks to deepen economic, trade and tourism ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the Nigeria–Saudi Diaspora Investment and Tourism Exhibition Summit 2026 in Abuja, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the sweeping economic reforms being implemented under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda have positioned Nigeria as one of Africa’s most attractive investment destinations.

Idris said the administration’s policies are creating a more competitive and investor-friendly economy, urging Saudi investors and global businesses to seize emerging opportunities across key sectors.

“Nigeria is open for business and ready for deeper partnership with Saudi Arabia. Our economic reforms are creating new opportunities for investment, trade and tourism, and we invite investors to take advantage of the enormous potential our country offers,” the minister declared.

He described the summit as a strategic platform for governments, investors and the private sector to forge practical partnerships capable of expanding bilateral trade, stimulating investment, creating jobs and strengthening economic relations between both countries.

According to him, President Tinubu’s economic agenda is driving reforms in critical sectors, including infrastructure, agriculture, digital innovation, education financing, skills development and security, all aimed at laying a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth.

Idris noted that beyond implementing reforms, the government is also determined to project a positive and credible image of Nigeria to the global investment community.

“Our responsibility is to continue projecting an accurate, balanced and confident narrative about Nigeria. Investment flourishes where there is transparency, policy consistency and trust. We are committed to ensuring that the world sees Nigeria for what it truly is,a country of immense opportunity, resilience and promise,” he said.

The minister also highlighted the strategic role of Nigerians in the diaspora, describing them as powerful economic ambassadors whose expertise, business connections and entrepreneurial achievements continue to attract investment and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

He urged participants to move beyond discussions by translating ideas into concrete investments, technology transfer, innovation partnerships, tourism development and joint ventures that would deliver tangible economic benefits.

“Let us move beyond dialogue to action. Let us build partnerships that create jobs, grow businesses, promote innovation and improve the lives of our people,” Idris added.

Also speaking, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission ,NiDCOM, Hon. Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, called for stronger diaspora-led investments to unlock the vast economic potential between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

She encouraged investors to explore opportunities in real estate, agriculture, tourism, logistics and other strategic sectors, stressing that Nigerians abroad contribute much more than remittances.

“Our diaspora contributes far more than remittances. They bring global expertise, market intelligence, credibility and valuable networks that can unlock investment and create jobs. Let us move beyond conversations to practical partnerships that will strengthen commercial ties between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia,” she said.

The summit attracted senior government officials, business executives, investors, development partners and members of the Nigerian diaspora, all focused on expanding investment, tourism and economic cooperation between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.