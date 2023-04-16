Controlling anger (2)

By Femi Aribisala

Causeless anger often relates to deep-seated sin, such as envy or pride. Malice refers to deep-seated anger that makes a man inclined to interpret the actions of another negatively.

David has come to give his brothers some supplies, yet Eliab attacks him for coming to the warfront. David says: “What have I done now? Is there not a cause?” (1 Samuel 17:29).

“But David, don’t you know that your brother bears malice against you? Have you forgotten that although you are the baby of the family, it was you that the high priest anointed as the future king of Israel?”

Joseph’s brothers

The brothers of Joseph hated him because he was Daddy’s favourite: “‘Here comes that dreamer!’ they said to each other. ‘Come now, let’s kill him and throw him into one of these cisterns and say that a ferocious animal devoured him. Then we’ll see what comes of his dreams.’” (Genesis 37:19-20).

Malice has many causes, but its effect is a general feeling of ill will towards somebody.

One of the most distressing things in contemporary Christianity is the prevalence of maliciousness among Christians. Some are malicious because somebody is rich, beautiful, or articulate, or can sing. Others are malicious because of inferiority complexes. They are insecure and cannot stand those who do not seem to have the problems they have.

“Why don’t you like Jones?” “I love him with the love of God.” “Of course, you don’t, but you cannot answer that question because to answer it is to reveal a part of you that you don’t want to admit, or a part of you that you have suppressed.”

“Do you have feelings of malice against Fred?” “No, God knows that I have forgiven him.”

Well, pull this other leg. When you see Fred, what happens? He just suddenly comes into a room and your stomach turns. Suddenly you notice that his ears are quite big and that his teeth are like cutlasses.

Pastor Jonah

The bible talks about an evangelist who went to preach the gospel and was angry that the members of his congregation gave their lives to Christ. Jonah was angry that the people of Nineveh repented, and God was merciful to them.

Is it not strange that a preacher should be angry that members of his congregation responded positively to his message?

God asks Jonah, ‘Is it right for you to be angry?’ He replies, ‘It is right for me to be angry, even to death!’” (Jonah 4:9).

Jesus asks the Jews: “Is it not lawful for me to do what I wish with my own things? Or is your eye evil because I am good?” (Matthew 20:15).

Is it right for you to be angry at someone else’s good fortune? Is it right for you to be angry that something good happened to someone? I know you don’t believe this refers to you, but if you search your heart by the help of the Holy Spirit you will discover that you are often angry at people because they are physically “blessed.” Or you are often angry at God (like Jonah) because He seems to be good to someone who you feel is not deserving of God’s goodness.

As if you yourself were deserving of it.

Anger without cause

Anger is wrong when it transcends the cause. It is wrong when it goes beyond the necessity of immediate self-protection.

“When Haman saw that Mordecai would not kneel down or pay him honour, he was enraged. Yet having learned who Mordecai’s people were, he scorned the idea of killing only Mordecai. Instead, Haman looked for a way to destroy all Mordecai’s people, the Jews, throughout the whole kingdom of Xerxes.” (Esther 3:5-6).

Imagine that! Because Haman was angry at Mordecai, he wanted to destroy not only him but all the Jews in Persia.

Ungodly anger

Anger is wrong when it is against the person and not the offence. The object of anger should not be to injure but self-protection.

Anger is wrong when the desire is for revenge. Amnon raped Tamar, Absalom’s sister. So, Absalom is out to get Amnon. On a fateful date:

“Absalom ordered his men, ‘Listen! When Amnon is in high spirits from drinking wine and I say to you, ‘Strike Amnon down,’ then kill him. Don’t be afraid. Have not I given you this order? Be strong and brave.’ So, Absalom’s men did to Amnon what Absalom had ordered.” (2 Samuel 13:28-29).

But God says: “Vengeance is Mine, I will repay.” (Romans 12:19).

Anger is wrong when it is cherished and heightened by reflection. When you have had time to dwell upon the wrong done to you, and in the process, you have had the opportunity to embellish and enlarge it. And then you remember that the head of the offender is very big and thereby abuse his Creator: “Look at that stupid head of his.”

The devil will always try to influence your mind and irritate your spirit. Jesus said that the Holy Spirit would bring to our remembrance the word of God. Our adversary, the devil, brings to remembrance every wrong done in the past, the better to agitate and aggravate the wounded spirit.

Anger is wrong when an unforgiving spirit accompanies it. This leads to the determination to exact the utmost satisfaction for the injury that has been done. Malice and hatred are the offspring of anger.

Overlooking insults

“A wise man restrains his anger and overlooks insults. This is to his credit.” (Proverbs 19:11).

The wise man says there is wisdom in overlooking insults and in restraining anger. David concurs. He agrees to leave everything to God:

“I, like a deaf man, do not hear; and I am like a mute who does not open his mouth. Thus, I am like a man who does not hear, and in whose mouth is no response. For in You, O LORD, I hope; you will hear, O Lord my God.” (Psalm 38:13-15).

“Do you know that Ngozi does not like you?” “Good for her.”

No one is blameless

Make no mistake about it; in any quarrel, no one is blameless. You are only blameless if you do not quarrel. We need to be reminded of this time and time again. As someone has offended you, so have you offended others.

Anger is often born of self-righteousness. But what we want is Christ’s righteousness and not self-righteousness.

When told a parable of a man’s transgression, David pronounced unwittingly a death sentence on himself. When Nathan told him about a rich man who stole a poor man’s lamb:

“David’s anger was greatly aroused against the man, and he said to Nathan, ‘As the LORD lives, the man who has done this shall surely die!’” (2 Samuel 12:5).

We are often especially angry at those things we ourselves are guilty of. David was very angry that someone whom God had blessed should be so selfish and wicked. But he failed to recognise he was the man. He failed to recognise he was guilty of that very sin.

When we do something wrong, there is a good excuse for the infraction. But when someone else does it, it is inexcusable and unacceptable.