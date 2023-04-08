Houses submerged in Abia after heavy downpour

By Steve Oko

Many houses were Saturday, submerged in Aba, Abia State after a heavy downpour that lasted for about three hours.

Flood completely took over most of the roads in the commercial city as a result of the heavy rain which overflowed the water channels.

Both human and vehicular traffic was instructed as a result of the heavy flooding.

Port Harcourt Road was the worst hit as many houses around the area were literally submerged.

An eyewitness told our Correspondent that the flood “took over people’s houses at 142, 144, 146 Port Harcourt Road.”

Continuing the source said”all buildings at Ubani Street, Umuoji Street, some buildings at George’s Street and other adjoining streets off Port Harcourt road were badly affected.”

The source which described the situation as disastrous regretted that the State Government had failed to fix Port Harcourt Road Aba despite the World Bank largesse it received for infrastructural development in Enyimba City.

“It is unfortunate that it is the same Port Harcourt Road that the present Governor collected N27.4 billion to construct but failed woefully to do the needful which is why the floods have taken over people’s homes.

“As it stands, a lot of people have been rendered homeless as a result of the rains that fell today (Saturday).

One of the affected residents simply identified as Mrs Gloria, called for assistance from relevant authorities as she lamented that her family had no place to sleep or stay at the moment.