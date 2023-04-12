Benue attacks: Apa leaders lament killings by herders

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Indications emerged Wednesday that the recent incursions of armed herdsmen in Apa Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state have claimed over 89 lives while 31 communities have been reduced to rubble by the rampaging invaders.

Addressing the media in Makurdi on the recent attacks in the LGA by the marauders, the Chairman of Apa LGA Development Association, Mr. Eche Akpoko flanked by the youths, stakeholders and leaders from the area lamented that the people had since the sustained incursions which started in January 2023 suffered colossal losses of both human and material resources.

He warned that the people were being pushed to resort to self help especially with the failure of the Federal Government to check the henious activities of armed herders in the community.

Giving a breakdown of the communities affected and the lives claimed in the attacks, Mr. Akpoko said from the records availed to the people “the under listed communities have been sacked with houses burnt to rubble and leaving scores of indigenes dead, they include Ope-Ikobi, Ochi-Ikobi, Olugwu-Ikobi, Inowa-Ikobi, Olegoncha-Ikobi, Ijaha-Ikobi, Imana-Ikobi and Oleoke-Ikobi, where 40 people were killed.

“Other villages include, Ebugodo-Edikwu, Ankpali-Edikwu, Olegijamu-Edikwu, Olekele-Edikwu, Ukpogo-Edikwu, Edikwu-Icho, Edikwu-Oladoga, Okwiji-Edikiwu and Ojecho-Edikwu where 20 were killed.

“Also attacked were Oiji-Ipole, Oiji-Efu, Oiji-Jos, Oiji-Oshodi, Oiji-Highlevel and Oiji-New Jerusalem which left five persons dead. At Ugbobi, five persons were killed including the Village Head. In Odugbo, eight persons were shot dead while five persons were killed at Olegogba, and one person each was killed at Akpete and Opaha respectively. Akpanta and Iyapu were also attacked and two persons were killed in each village.”

He stated that “the deceased victims of the attacks suffered carnage in the most dastardly, gruesome and inhuman manner. “In spite of these barrage of attacks on the innocent/defenseless people, the Federal Government of Nigeria failed to give it the desired attention that will yield a long lasting solution to this lawlessness.

“The trigger-happy marauders are usually shielded and never brought to book by the Federal Government of Nigeria. The rampaging marauders rape women, maim and kill innocent/defenseless indigenes of Apa local Government in their homes and farms using gorilla or asymmetric warfare with the intent of taking over their common patrimony.”

The Chairman berated those he said made desperate efforts to change the narrative of what was happening in the LGA by attributing the killings to chieftancy dispute in order to exonerate the killer herders.

“This claim is merely speculative, spurious and baseless as its intended to divert public attentions from the real issues on ground. Contiguous LGAs to Apa such as Agatu, Otukpo and Gwer-West have also suffered similar attacks. We maintain that the rationale for these unprovoked attacks on Apa Local Government people is a clear case of Fulani invasion and forceful occupation of their land!

“Our position has been confirmed by a publication trending on the social media wherein the Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) claimed responsibility for the sustained attacks in Benue State.

“It is on this premise that we call on Fulani elites and all concerned to educate and sensitize their kinsmen to embrace modern techniques of animal rearing and show respect to the sanctity of lives. We also call on the Federal Government to deploy law enforcement agents to the flash points to defend/protect the defenseless/innocent Apa indigenes.”

He warned that, “In the event of government’s failure to protect our lives and properties as its primary duties, the people may be compelled to activate their rights of self-defense which may lead to total breakdown of law and order.

“To avert the looming state of anarchy in the Local Government, we look forward to that day when the Federal Government of Nigeria shall take responsibilities of her failure to protect the lives and properties of the people.”