Abiodun appoints three new Perm Secs

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has approved the appointment of three new Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service.

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin in Abeokuta.

Somorin said the new appointees would fill the existing vacancies in the public service.

According to him, seniority, merit, professionalism, and inclusiveness were considered in appointing the new Permanent Secretaries.

The CPS said the governor relied on the provision of Section 208 (c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) for the appointments.

He listed the new permanent secretaries as Mr. OLATUNJI, Timothy Ayoola, Director of Administration and Supplies, Ministry of Agriculture; Mr. ADEOGUN Samuel, Director, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ogun State Agricultural Development Programme; and Mrs. OLOKO, Moriamo Oluwatosin, Director of Education, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

Somorin said the governor, while congratulating the appointees, urged them to brace up for the challenges of their positions and apply themselves diligently to the “Building Our Future Together” agenda of his administration.