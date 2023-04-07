7 die,18 injured in Lagos-Ibadan road accident

File image of the expressway.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

No fewer than seven persons on Thursday, burnt beyond recognition, in an accident that occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident, according to a statement by Florence Okpe, the FRSC Public Education Officer, occurred a few metres after Sapade Bridge, around 9:21 in the morning.

Okpe said, a total of 27 persons were involved in the accident, which comprised 25 male adults, two female adults and one female child.

She said that 18 persons, which included 17 male adults and one female adult, sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The statement reads, “The fatal crash occurred at about 0921hrs on Lagos-Ibadan expressway few metres after Sapade bridge”

“A total of 27 persons were involved which comprised 25 male adults, 02 female adults and 01 female children. Number injured were 18( 17 male adult and I female adult)

A total of 07 persons were burnt beyond recognition”.

Okpe said, two vehicles, with registration numbers BWR762PV a Toyota Sienna and a Mazda bus BDN18 LG were involved in the accident.

She noted that “the suspected causes of the fatal crash were excessive speed and route violation on the part of the Sienna bus, which followed one way and collided with the Mazda bus and unfortunately there was a fire outbreak”.

She said the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere and Idera Hospital Sagamu, for medical attention, while corpses of the dead had been deposited at FOS MORGUE Ipara.

The Ogun State FRSC Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar cautioned motorists on the dangers of route violation and excessive speed.

While stressing that human lives are important, Umar advised motorists to drive cautiously and consider other road users.

He also commiserated with the family of the victims and advised them to contact FRSC Ogere for more information about the crash.