107 stranded Nigerians arrive from Libya

By Esther Onyegbula

107 stranded Nigerians on Tuesday afternoon arrived in Lagos Nigeria from Tripoli, Libya.

The Returnees arrived in the country through Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG which landed at about 3:55 PM at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, the profile of the repatriated Nigerians are 48 adult females including three who have medical-related issues. Five female children and one infant female were among the Returnees.

Also, the profile further indicates that 49 adult males, three male children and one male infant completed the 107 number of today’s Returnees.

Receiving the returnees, the Director General of the Agency, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed who was represented by the Chief Relief and Rehabilitation Officer, Mr Aziz Afunku, disclosed that this flight has brought the total number of assisted voluntary Returnees to 690 in five flights through Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja.

He further elaborated that in February 2023 a total of 105 stranded Nigerians were repatriated with an additional 281 assisted back to the country in March 2023.

In April this year, a total of 259 have so far been assisted back into the country.

Vanguard gathered that the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) with the support of international partners have been assisting distressed Nigerians stranded in Libya back to the country since 2017