10 interesting things to know about Good Friday

Always a remarkable period in Christendom, Good Friday connotes different things to several folks across world.

For many people, Good Friday is a period for sober reflection and prayers, while to some, it heralds another holiday to relax, rest tired bones and reunite with families.

Regardless of whichever side of the divide you belong, here are 10 interesting things you should know about Good Friday.

1. In different climes, Good Friday is called by different names. Some countries named it Holy Friday, Great Friday or Black Friday.

2. Good Friday is a period that marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ who Christians believe died for the salvation of man.

3. It is assumed that Good Friday was also a period Jesus Christ was betrayed and sold for 30 pieces of silver by one of his closest disciples, Judas. The Saviour of makind was sentenced and put to death because He forgave sins and claimed to be the Son of God.

4. Good Friday always take place annually on any Friday between March 20 and April 23 after the first full moon.

5. During the period, Catholics are forbidden to eat meat on Good Friday. Instead the faithful opt for eat fish and other sea foods.

6. In Central America, the people make art with sawdust called alfrombras on Good Friday. You can see these in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

7. You can watch a play for free in London. Every year, the open-air plays ‘The Passion of Jesus’ in London’s Trafalgar Square for fun lovers and people looking for a place of interest. It also creates an opportunity who can’t make it across the pond to watch via a live stream on Facebook.

8. It’s illegal to dance in Germany. Dancing is prohibited on Good Friday in Germany. Nightclubs, where people would usually dance on Friday nights, are forced to close or risk being fined €1,000.

9. Good Friday heralds Easter Sunday, a commemoration period when Christians believe Jesus Christ resurrected on the third day as He promised.

10. Good Fridays are celebrated with special prayers in Church. Christian leaders often read accounts from the Gospels of the events leading up to the crucifixion such as Judas betraying Jesus.