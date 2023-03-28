Wife cries out as comedian Ijoba Lande declared missing

Wife of a popular social media comedian, Ganiyu Kehinde popularly known as Ijoba Lande, has cried out to the public over the disappearance of her husband.

The woman declared Ijoba Lande missing, adding that he left home without his phone since Sunday night.

In a video post on Instagram by the wife of the comedian and another relative on Tuesday, the skit maker has not returned home as his whereabouts are unknown.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqVnhfhMOmA/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

She wrote, “This is to inform the public that IJOBA LANDE left home to an unknown destination on 26th of March around 9:00 pm and up till now we can’t find him.

“We have reported the case at the nearest police station and with their help they help us to send signal to radio station. Please if you noticed anything you can dm his account or @ijesaekun.

“He left his phone at home after breaking his fasting on 26th that was the last time we heard from him.”

In the same vein, his colleague in the entertainment industry, Cute Abiola also took to Instagram to ask for people’s support on the whereabouts of the comedian.

He said, “AH! What is going on? Ijoba Lande is missing!

“Kilonshele ? Any one here knows about his Wer about pls ? ah !”