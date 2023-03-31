‘Depression is real’, Ijoba Lande breaks silence

By Precious Osadebe

Nigerian comedian, Ganiyu Kehinde also known as Ijoba Lande has broken silence on his whereabouts after going missing for four days,

In the video that was released on Thursday via his Instagram, he claimed that he had left his home on his own free-will, and had not been kidnapped.

He went on to appreciate his fans and colleagues for their efforts while he was away, adding that depression was real.

Ijoba further went on to say he was going to give more insight by 10am explaining why he left the house.

He said, “I appreciate everyone. They said almost everyone posted. I want to tell everyone that depression is real and I want to tell the whole world that nobody kidnapped me. I did it intentionally but thank God I am back.”

“Thanks 🙏 everyone I really appreciate you all

“@ifedara9 am sorry for everything.

“Live video in the morning by 10am too explain to the world 🌎 how the thing happened.