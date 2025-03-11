I have over 8 videos of men sleeping with my wife — Ijoba Lande

Comedian and skit maker Ganiyu Morufu, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, has claimed that he possesses eight videos of different men sleeping with his estranged wife, Dara—aside from Yoruba Nollywood actor Baba Tee, who recently admitted to having a “short sexual” encounter with her.



Lande made this revelation during an Instagram livestream interview with media personality Daddy Freeze on Monday night.

He expressed deep pain over the situation, stating, “I have eight videos of other men sleeping with my wife aside from Baba Tee. It’s so painful. I watched how these men were spanking her.”

He further emphasised that his experience with Dara has left him emotionally scarred and uninterested in other women. “Since I left her, no woman appeals to me anymore; I have been avoiding all women. I challenge anybody to admit seeing me with any lady in a hotel since this incident happened. I’m embittered with the whole situation. She’s a bad woman,” he said.

Lande also revealed that he had obtained Baba Tee’s sex tape with Dara four months ago and hinted at the possibility of releasing it soon.



Baba Tee initially denied the allegation and even threatened legal action against Lande for defamation. However, he later backtracked, admitted to it and apologised.

Lande earlier alleged that his wife was involved with at least 21 men within the entertainment industry, citing Baba Tee as one of them.

In response, Dara refuted the claims, explaining that her interaction with Baba Tee was limited to sitting on his lap during a “Truth or Dare” game organised by her friend, Marygold.