[Video]: Comedian Ijoba Lande found after missing for days

Popular social media comedian and skitmaker, Ganiyu Kehinde aka Ijoba Lande has been found days after being declared missing.

The comedian’s wife declared him missing on Sunday.

She said, “This is to inform the public that IJOBA LANDE left home to an unknown destination on the 26th of march around 9:00 pm and up till now we can find him we have reported the case at the nearest police station and with their help they help us to send signal to radio station please if you noticed anything you can fm his account or @ijesaekun

“He left his phone at home after breaking his fasting on the 26th that was the last time we heard from him,” Ijoba Lande’s wife wrote on Instagram.

The comedian, on his Instagram page, shared a video of himself returning home.

In the video he was accompanied by relatives and friend.