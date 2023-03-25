Why Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Abuja – Ireti Kingibe

Senator-elect Ireti Kingibe has explained the motivation behind the victory of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the February 25th presidential election.

Kingibe noted that the Labour Party presidential candidate won in the FCT because it is difficult to rig in the city.

The Senator-elect stated this while speaking in an interview on Arise TV on Friday.

Recall that Obi floored Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress, APC, to win the FCT during the February 25 presidential election.

Obi secured 281, 717 votes in the FCT, while Tinubu got 90, 902 votes and Atiku scored 74, 194 votes.

But, Kingibe noted that the LP worked hard to make sure Obi polled over 25 percent of the votes in the FCT.

She said, “FCT is unique in that 75 percent of the electorate are you and I. Even [in] the days of big card readers and paper voter cards, FCT has always been a very difficult place to rig at the polling units.

“I think my votes would have been a lot more. But at the end of the day you can only do those things at the collation centre,” she added.